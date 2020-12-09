Weeks after his estranged wife, Tony Payne opened up that 9ice is the only man that broke her heart, the ‘Gongo Aso’ singer was in the news again. This time, he was in the news for allegedly cheating on his new wife, Sunkanmi, with a social media star. The singer was seen kissing the social media star in a video that went viral. The father of five went public to apologize to his new wife for cheating on her. In the video, the singer admitted to having excelled in many things but not marriage. 9ice has been married three times. He officially parted ways with his wife, Payne after being married for a year. The relationship produced a son, named, Zion. He has gone ahead to try his hands at marriage again before settling down with Sunkanmi in 2019.