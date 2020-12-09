By Chinedu Adonu

As Nigerians prepare for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Chairman of Udi Local Government Area, Hon. Pascal Agu has taken steps to end the perennial gridlock usually experienced at the 9th Mile axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

This is also as the Enugu State Government intensifies efforts to curtail the increasing traffic jam across major entry points in the State.

The Chairman, Hon Agu has relocated building materials dealers from the Expressway axis of the Market in effort to decongest traffic in the area.

At the same time, the council boss has also partnered the Governor of Enugu State, Rt Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on commencing road rehabilitation across the 20 wards in the Council Area.

Agu said the project would enhance the free movement of goods and services during the yuletide and beyond.

According to the press statement issued by his special assistant on media and publicity, Comrade Eneiga Febian, “These contracts are fully engaged and have covered Umulumgbe, Okpatu, Eke, Ukana, Awhum, Ngwo Uno and Ngwo Asaa Wards, as well as Obioma and Nsude.

“More importantly, this very Chairman have unusually kick-started a 3.4 & 1.9 Kilometre fully paved roads namely;

“The Umuabi- Umuaga Link road and the Ezi John- Amebor-Aniobodo bye pass in Obinagu respectively.

“This intervention is to alleviate the suffering of our rural dwellers who ply these roads and ensure an enjoyable Christmas for all.”

“This 9th Mile traffic gridlock problem seemed to have defied all solutions in the past, but the Chairman took the bull by the horn by facilitating the relocation of the building materials dealers, who contribute largely to the blockage of passageways.

“With the vision of the Udi Smart City initiatives, the Committee on 9th Mile Modern Market Revitalisation was set up by the Chairman and tasked with reawakening of the near moribund market and effecting the decongestion of the ever busy 9th Mile roads.

“With this, travelers will have it easy this time unlike in the past where people spent man hours in 9th Mile traffic gridlock,” he stated.

He added that other sectors had not been neglected as primary health care, education and services, among others were also receiving adequate attention.

