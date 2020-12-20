The Ondo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed sadness over the death of a member of the state cabinet, the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Prof. Bayonle Ademodi.

A statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of APC in Ondo State, Alex Kalejaye described the death of Professor Bayonle Ademodi as a great loss to the Ondo State chapter of the APC in general, and Ondo East Local Government Area in particular.

The party further described the late professor of Chemical Engineering as a pragmatic leader, a bridge-builder, and a committed party man, who was ever ready to sacrifice so much for the cohesion, and development of the party.

“The death of Prof. Bayonle Ademodi is grievous and painful and the vacuum so created would be difficult to fill,” the Chairman of the APC in the state, Ade Adetimehin, was quoted to have said.

“The deceased was a jovial and consistent politician, who served the party with his talent and resources.”

“The departed academic and administrator was also deeply involved in the efforts to unite the Yoruba race through Afenifere, the socio-cultural body, where he was a leader.

“He never looked back, once he believed in a course”, the party chieftain added.”

“The party prays God to grant the immediate family, Ondo Kingdom, Anglican Communion, the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and professional colleagues the fortitude to bear the loss.”