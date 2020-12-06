Facial razor. Photo Sephora

Removing facial hair can be very inconvenient and uncomfortable. This is because sometimes these facial hairs grow as fast as they are cut off, and unfortunately, many people struggle with it. Compared to other body hair, facial hair is often less coarse and lighter coloured.

Removing the hair from your lip, brows or chin is a delicate process, and because your face is more visible than the rest of your body, care has to be taken to choosing a facial hair removal method.

You would need to know everything from how to properly shave to the best epilators for your face. This is why this guide is for you, here are 6 great ways to remove facial hair the right way:

Tweezing



Tweezing is a more common and very popular routine for ridding your face of facial hair. It is best for small areas like stray chin hairs), wiry hairs, and also precision tasks like shaping brows.

Tweezing is a great way to remove facial hair for smaller, localized areas like brows and chin. It causes minimal pain and is very easily done.

Make sure to wipe the tips of tweezers before and after every use with a cotton pad wet with rubbing or ethyl alcohol or an alcohol wipe then letting them dry.

Waxing



Another very popular way to get rid of body hair, waxing is also perfect for removing facial hair. Whether you choose to use a soft eat or hard war, waving pulls hairs from your upper lip, cheeks and brows easily.

However, waxing is a painful method of removing facial hair. A wrong technique can stop the hair from being extracted completely, breaking the hair shaft and causing the skin to become inflamed, it can also cause ingrown hair, and when the skin becomes sensitive to the products being used, it may cause irritation.

Shaving



Contrary to popular opinions that the hair grows back thicker and fuller, shaving is actually a great way to get rid of facial hair. It is a painless and fast way to remove facial hair.

To prevent razor burns, a great tip is to properly lather your skin with a bar of soap before shaving or using shaving cream. Apply some cream after shaving to smoothen and soothe your skin.

When shaving, take care to not shave over the same area several times to avoid irritating your skin.

Threading



To remove eyebrow hair, threading is one very common practice. Threading involves using a thin, doubled cotton thread pulled tightly to roll over the areas you want hair removed from. Compared to tweezing, threading is a lot faster and works on small areas including eyebrows, upper lip and cheeks.

However, it is a tricky method of getting rid of hair and should usually be done by a professional. It is slightly painful but gets the job done quickly.

Depilatory Creams



Facial hair removal creams are no longer smelly; they are now fragranced and more gentle on the skin. Apply a facial hair removal cream to the area with unwanted hair, leave for a little while and wipe off for a clean shave.

These depilatory creams contain chemicals like calcium thioglycolate or potassium thioglycolate which break down disulfide bonds in keratin, causing the hair to fall off quickly. This method is a painless form of removing facial hair, and you might only experience some mild tingling or redness. However, for those with sensitive skin, it is vital to start with a patch test to check for allergies.

Epilation



Very similar to tweezing, epilation devices pick out multiple hairs at once. A great way to describe this is multiple tweezers going in at once. Epilation is not for the faint of heart; however, as it is quite painful, but over time, you start to get used to it.

This method of hair removal can be used for removing hair between your brows, on the chin, side of the face but should not be used in removing brow hairs.

Laser Hair Removal



If you prefer a more permanent hair removal technique, razor hair removal is for you. This hair removal technique is also known as intense pulse light therapy.

Lasers shoot a wavelength of light to be absorbed into the hair follicle which converts into heat, killing the follicle. It is an excellent way of removing facial hair over a large surface. However, it costs a lot and is not ideal for light or fine hairs. Laser hair removal also comes with risks which include burns, scarring and hyperpigmentation and can only be done by professionals.

Facial hair is one problem many ladies and men face especially the hairy ones. While you could choose to let them be, if you do intend to get rid of your facial hair, you must do so the right way. This guide contains dermatologists approved methods of removing facial hair to give you the smooth baby skin you desire.