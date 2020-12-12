Editorial

A celebrated plan by President Muhammadu Buhari to address a joint-session of the National Assembly (NASS) on security issues last Thursday was pulled at the last minute. It was a dramatic volte-face on what was billed to be a historic parley between the executive and legislative arms of government, and a showcasing of delicate balancing of the levers of power in our growing democracy. Besides, it promised a window to let citizens in on efforts by government to beat back the siege of insecurity that beleaguers them.

The proposed meeting was necessitated by a summon on the President by the House of Representatives, following the November 28 killings by Boko Haram insurgents of at least 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari, a community in Jere council area of Borno State. About a dozen more farmers were reported missing since the attack. On the back of that incident, both chambers of the NASS debated separate motions on security: while the Senate canvassed the removal of the current service chiefs – the third time it was doing so, the House of Reps resolved to summon Mr. President as Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces to brief members on efforts by government to stem the trend.

It was widely considered unlikely the legislative summon would be honoured by the President, but reports made the rounds he was breaking with expectation and had accepted to meet the lawmakers in a joint session of parliament. House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila told journalists the President had agreed to appear before legislators to answer questions bordering on the nation’s security; and this was corroborated by presidential spokespersons who confirmed the President’s readiness to address parliament and, indeed, pinned his planned outing to a specific date, namely Thursday, December 10.

Barely 24 hours to that schedule, however, and after the 36 state governors met with the President behind closed doors – also over security challenges, indications emerged that there was a rethink over the proposed parley with parliament. Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) headed up a push to dissuade the President from honouring the parliamentary summon and as well persuade the NASS leadership to step down the invitation for reason of party supremacy, purportedly owing to intelligence that legislators from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could seize the occasion to embarrass the President. At a late night meeting Tuesday with the ruling party’s NASS caucus, the governors reportedly argued that exposing the President to opposition’s attack could be damaging to the image of the party, hence its National Executive Council resolved at a meeting earlier in the day to discourage the President from addressing parliament.

Whatever it was their excellencies saw that made them suddenly grow cold feet about the President matching up with legislators in a parliamentary session was privileged; but it is curious they made it their call to hijack presidential initiative on relations between arms of government at the federal level. It is even more curious that the governors, who were bothered by security woes in the land enough to arrange a meeting of their own with the President, turned around to discourage a similar meeting with lawmakers whose constituencies are closer to the grassroots. We must hope the governors have plans on getting the message about government’s interventions sufficiently down to the grassroots to assuage heightened anxiety in the citizenry over insecurity.

Even then, there were other indications the U-turn on the proposed parliamentary encounter was not altogether at the governors’ instance. In a statement late Wednesday, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) argued that NASS went outside constitutional remit to envisage a situation where it could summon the President on operational use of the armed forces, considering that the management and control of the security sector is exclusively vested in him by Section 218 (1) of the Constitution. “The right of the President to engage the National Assembly and appear before it is inherently discretionary in the President,” he said, adding that as Commander-in-Chief, the President has exclusivity and confidentiality over security that couldn’t be shared.

We thought it was the said presidential discretion that was exercised when the President accepted to meet NASS in the first place, and made his intention public. Of course, he reserves absolute prerogative to go or otherwise, but having opted to accept the summon, honour dictated keeping faith with the choice made. And really, the President needn’t divulge the confidentiality of security operations to convince the public of government efforts to tackle down insecurity.

But it was a golden opportunity offered by the House of Reps leadership for President Buhari to reassure Nigerians he has a firm handle on the myriad security challenges rocking the country. Sadly, the opportunity was missed.