Drama is the spice of life, they say. But what happens when you are in the centre of the drama. All around the world, some felt first hand, all the emotions that come with being the attention, from love to shattering ceilings to recovery. Here is a rundown of the week:

Love is in the air

Rihanna and Asap Rocky | Photo Vulture

It is a sad time for Don Jazzy and other dreamy potential lovers of Rihanna. As it turns out, Rihanna and American rapper A$AP Rocky are reportedly dating months after media reports linked the pair together. According to reports, the 32-year-old lingerie mogul and the rapper, 32, are in the beginning stages of a romantic relationship. The confirmation came after they were seen enjoying a dinner with friends. Speculations of their love interests first sparked following romance rumours after Rihanna’s split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January. Besides that, Rihanna featured A$AP Rocky in her Fenty Skin campaign.

On the low

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don

Speaking about love, Burna Boy became the subject of discussion not because of his music but his love interests. The story goes that while we know his “wife” Stefflon Don, an entrepreneur Jo Pearl might have been in the mix longer than we know. She alleged that she has been in a blossoming relationship with Burna (wait for it) secretly and was tired of remaining hidden. In fact, she claims that she was there before Steff and was heartbroken to see Steff’s relationship with him made public. And if you were wondering what Steff and Burna have to say? At the time of writing, zilch!

Iron Mike returns

Mike Tyson | Photo Getty

Mike Tyson stepped back into the ring for the first time in 15 years for his exhibition match against Jones Jr.. It was eventually declared a draw by the celebrity judges from the WBC. Here is the twist, because it was officially an exhibition, neither Tyson nor Jones Jr. was tested for marijuana before the fight, and that was a good thing for Tyson, who quickly lit up after the fight ended. Speaking about this after the fight, the cannabis company owner defended himself by saying, “It’s just what I do and how I am and how I’m going to die.”

New home

An altar in a church | Photo Britannica

Transgender Christians in Pakistan, who are often shunned and mocked by other churches, say they have found peace and solace in establishing a church of their own. The church, called the First Church of Eunuchs, is the only one for transgender Christians in Pakistan. The church’s pastor and co-founder Ghazala Shafique said she chose the name to make a point. She also cited lengthy verses from the Bible saying eunuchs are favoured by God. Interestingly, she says she was first approached about starting the church by an unexpected advocate, a Muslim — Neesha Rao, Pakistan’s only transgender lawyer.

New frontiers

Adewale Adeyemo | Photo Pinterest

Congratulations are in order as Nigerian-American Wale Adeyemo has become the first-ever Nigerian American Deputy Secretary of the US Treasury. Adeyemo’s appointment came as part of Biden’s unveiling on Monday of his economic team, where he highlighted the historic nature of some of his nominations. Adeyemo joined the Obama Foundation in August 2019 as its first president. During the tenure of President Barack Obama, Adeyemo was the deputy director of the National Economic Council; the assistant secretary for international markets and development at the Treasury Department; deputy chief of staff of the Treasury Department in 2012; and Chief of staff of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for 16 months.