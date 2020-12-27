Phew! We cannot say for certain that 2020 got nothing on us because it sure did numbers on us. From the virus that entered most dramatically with an increasing number of conspiracies, but for us in Nigeria, can anything surprise us anymore? Our tolerance level was put to the test even in the last week of the year.

Rather than state here is a rundown of the week, we would rather write.

Enters Drama.

Try Me

Omah Lay and Tems

Fast-rising artiste, Tems, is now taking her song title, “Try Me,” literally as she has informed Ugandan singer Bebe Cool to try her one more time after allegedly getting her and Omah Lay arrested by the police in Uganda.

Recall that Omah Lay, Tems and her manager Muyiwa Awomiyi performed at Uganda and were arrested shortly after the show alongside the organisers. Tems amidst a plethora of expletives at the Bebe Cool wrote on her Twitter page that he called the police on them. Interestingly, before the show, he promised to “make every effort to fail this event.” Tems also accused Cool of bribing the police to obtain the singers’ release papers and taking photos with it.

This is Nigeria

Seun Kuti for The Guardian Life

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force on Friday stormed the house of Nigerian musician and Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti in an attempted arrest. Reports have it that policemen stormed the residence in a desperate attempt to pick up the musician, but they met his absence, as he was on a routine morning radio show. The news outlet reported that a member of his family was arrested “for yet-to-be-ascertained reasons”. This is coming about a week after Kuti was accused of firing a gun at a party at Ikeja on the 12th of December. The story is Kuti assaulted the car owners who parked indiscriminately on his street. In his defence, he said that trouble broke out party-goers parked indiscriminately and blocked the entrance to his residence, impeding movement.

Please forgive me

Eminem and Rihanna | Photo Getty

Eminem recently released a surprise new album, but that is not the story. One of the tracks that caught the attention of fans is “Zeus” on which the 48-year-old apologises to his previous collaborator Rihanna. In the leaked track, Eminem said he had Brown’s back rapping, “Of course I side with Chris Brown / I’d beat a bitch down too” referring to the 2009 assault of Rihanna by Brown. This time on “Zeus”, he raps: “And wholeheartedly apologies Rihanna for that song that leaked / I’m sorry, Rih, it wasn’t meant to cause you grief / But regardless it was wrong of me.”

Favour over labour?

Ryan Kaji | Photo Dawn

It was Jaywon that sang ‘we making money this year’. And while many lost hope and are looking forward to 2021, a 9-year-old boy who unboxes and reviews toys and games on YouTube has made nearly $30m this year, making him 2020 highest-paid YouTuber for the third year running. Ryan Kaji, from Texas, made $29.5m (£22m) from his YouTube channel Ryan’s World, as well as a further estimated $200m from Ryan’s World branded toys and clothing, including Marks & Spencer pyjamas. He also signed an undisclosed, but likely multimillion-dollar, deal for his own TV series on Nickelodeon. We might consider it this option too.

The jonses?

Sean Kingston | Photo Urban Islandz

It appears that American-Jamaican singer Sean Kingston’s jonses relationship with jewellery will continue to be a dent on his image. According to reports, Kingston was charged in connection with grand theft over jewellery that was delivered to him, but hasn’t been paid for.

TMZ reports that the legal complaint stated that bail in the case was $45,000, and Kingston could be incarcerated for as many as three years if convicted in connection with the case. In turn, Kingston who has been dragged to court several times, posted a series of clips to Instagram Stories on Thursday from a luxury home, where he had high-end vehicles such as a Lambo SUV and Maybach.