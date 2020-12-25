Editorial

For the Buhari administration that seems to pride itself as a model of accountability and transparency, one agency holds it up to ridicule: The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Throughout his reign, except during the years of Nsima Ekere as managing director, it has operated under the leadership that falls foul of its enabling act.

The latest is the appointment of a sole administrator, Effiong Akwa, and it flies in the face not only of the act but also of propriety. Before his appointment, the agency had crawled under the auspices of the Pondei-led interim management committee (IMC) that had a term of just six months. The six months elapsed and it was extended. The IMC ran under the cloud of allegations of financial recklessness. This was exposed by Joi Nunieh who had first run the IMC and had a collision course with Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta.

The collision was not just a personal clash, but a scandal that revealed the carcass of corruption presided over by the minister. The nation was aghast at the underside of filth in the commission, and Nunieh left. The nation was made to believe that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, would investigate the allegations levelled by Nunieh against the minister, a drama that played out on the floor of the National Assembly and before the ocular disgust of society. In a sane clime, the minister ought to have bowed out, or the president should have relieved him of his post. President Buhari, however, reassured the nation that the fact would be pursued and justice meted out.

Months later, we witnessed the grist of corruption under Pondei, to the extent that even the external auditors had compromised themselves by receiving gifts from the people they were supposed to investigate. The auditors now need to be audited.

In the midst of this mess, the president decided to worsen the matter. He appointed Akwa. One, Akwa is not a civil servant in the NDDC. He was appointed from outside. If he were the most senior civil servant, it would have been in order as in the case of Akwagaga Enyia who served as acting managing director in 2019. She occupied the position pending the appointment of a substantive managing director. There have been aberrations that the minister is citing to justify picking Akwa as sole administrator. He had asserted that “even the first executive director of finance and administration acted as sole administrator of NDDC at various times,” citing the instances of Semenitari from Rivers State, and Enya from Bayelsa.

Of course there have been instances where appointments have violated the act. It is not a reason to perpetuate it. And if anyone did it, it should not be the administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

Even then the argument has been that when a board is dissolved and a new one is in the offing, a sole administrator can kick in prior to the president’s appointee duly confirmed by the senate. We do not have that situation now.

The president announced a board, and the appointees duly congratulated. They went through the grill of the senate and they were duly confirmed. Suddenly, a stop in the process. The president would not swear them in. The reason was that there was too much mess in the agency and a stopgap was necessary to fumigate the NDDC before a board would be enthroned. The presidency was ambiguous over whether the NDDC duly confirmed by senate would return. He only said it wanted to sweep out the rot in the place.

The fumigator has turned out to be fouler than the room. From six months, it has now become indefinite. The accusation has pointed to a dictatorial defiance of the Minister of Niger Delta, and he is now standing accused of turning the agency into his personal fiefdom. He has not been checked by the president and as the place goes deeper in the mire, not only the minister is complicit in the rottenness of the place, but also the presidency in the disdain for the law and common decency.

Akwa is no stranger to the ambience of the NDDC. This is not the first time that Akpabio would appoint him to serve at that parastatal. The first time Akpabio sent Akwa there, Akpabio was governor of Akwa Ibom State. He occupied the post of special assistant on finance to Bassey Dan-Abia, another pick of Akpabio. Secondly, Akwa’s appointment has held him to the charge not only of ethnic bias but also of favouritism. Akwa had served under him as a commissioner in Akwa Ibom State.

Given these background information, it is curious that President Buhari and any of his advisers did not step in to investigate and interrogate these issues before appending his signature to such an obvious scandal.

It should also be noted that the purview of the forensic audit covers the time when both Dan Abia and Akwa served in the agency. So are they going to be the auditors of their actions? They have, by implication, taken the extraordinary charge to be the judges in their own cause. That is not only indecent; it violates all rules of transparency known to man.

The senate has just approved a huge budget for the body, and it is operating as though a normal organ of state. The tragedy is that Akwa under Akpabio has no clear term limit. This implies that the auditors could go on until the term of the Buhari administration expires, and no one is in any position to do anything because the president has approved it. This is not a legacy the Buhari administration should be proud of. It is a show of contempt for the people of the Niger Delta who deserve good governance and accountability.

Many of the young need good schools. The environment has gone through devastations. The healthcare is in a shambles. State governments have not been able to live up to the dreams of the people, hence the federal intervention. For the NDDC to fall far short of its grand ideals because a façade of appointments are covering its deeper cadaver is a disappointment.

The Buhari administration should follow the law and swear in the board it has already appointed.