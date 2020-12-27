Dapo Ojora: The death of Dapo Ojora, a socialite and brother-in-law of former Senate President Bukola Saraki generated controversies during the year. The polo buff who was one of the sons of boardroom guru, Otunba Adekunle Ojora, was said to have shot himself in the head as reported by The Street Journal. The news of his death was a big blow to his parents, Otunba Adekunle Ojora and Erelu Ojora who also lost Dapo’s senior brother, Adegboyega in April 2011. Dapo was an older brother to Toyin Saraki, the wife to Bukola Saraki, the former Senate president.

2020, a year characterized by the covid-19 pandemic has been a tough year as many prominent Nigerian socialites died during the difficult year, throwing the nation into mourning. As 2020 draws to a close, The Street Journal remembers some of these prominent socialites who died during the year.



Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo: Ibidunni’s death no doubt shook many. The former beauty queen and wife of the founder and head pastor of Trinity House died in Port Harcourt of cardiac arrest. She died in June, barely a month to her 40th birthday which was in July. The late Ibidun Ighodalo was the founder of Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF), a non-profit organisation that raises awareness about infertility and provide grants for couples that require fertility treatments such as shook many. The former beauty queen and wife of the founder and head pastor of Trinity House died in Port Harcourt of cardiac arrest. She died in June, barely a month to her 40th birthday which was in July. The late Ibidun Ighodalo was the founder of Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF), a non-profit organisation that raises awareness about infertility and provide grants for couples that require fertility treatments such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination.



Albert Okumagba: The economist and capital market operator who was quite popular on the social circuit died in a hospital in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on November 19 at the age of 56, of heart attack. Before his death, Okumagba ran BGL PLC and its subsidiaries which are BGL Capital, BGL Private Equity, BGL Security and BGL Asset Management.

The economist and capital market operator who was quite popular on the social circuit died in a hospital in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on November 19 at the age of 56, of heart attack. Before his death, Okumagba ran BGL PLC and its subsidiaries which are BGL Capital, BGL Private Equity, BGL Security and BGL Asset Management.

Chinyere Ngonadi: Another socialite who bid the world farewell was Chinyere Ngonadi popularly known as Big Chi. She was a former senior officer of the Nigerian Customs Service. She was in the United States of America, Atlanta, Georgia visiting her children and grandchildren when she complained of some strange pain. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where she eventually gave up in October.

Another socialite who bid the world farewell was Chinyere Ngonadi popularly known as Big Chi. She was a former senior officer of the Nigerian Customs Service. She was in the United States of America, Atlanta, Georgia visiting her children and grandchildren when she complained of some strange pain. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where she eventually gave up in October.

Pamela Bello: Pamela’s death in June shock the social circuit in Lagos and Abuja. This because before her death, she controlled the biggest beauty spa in Nigeria, BNatural Spa, with well heeled women in Nigeria as her clients. Pamela died from the deadly cancer disease.

Pamela’s death in June shock the social circuit in Lagos and Abuja. This because before her death, she controlled the biggest beauty spa in Nigeria, BNatural Spa, with well heeled women in Nigeria as her clients. Pamela died from the deadly cancer disease.

Razak Okoya’s grandson, Ayodeji: The families of Chief Rasaq Okoya and Akinwande Modupe Johnson are yet to get over the death of their son and grandson respectively. Ayodeji was the son of Biola Okoya, daughter of billionaire businessman, Rasaq Okoya, while his father Akinwande, who is no longer with Biola, is from the popular Lagos family of Modupe-Johnson. Ayodeji died on June 12 after a brief illness. He was 24 years old. The deceased was said to be nursing the dream of owning a food truck business as a way of putting his love for cooking to good use. He was also an aspiring rapper and voice over artiste before death overpowered him.

The families of Chief Rasaq Okoya and Akinwande Modupe Johnson are yet to get over the death of their son and grandson respectively. Ayodeji was the son of Biola Okoya, daughter of billionaire businessman, Rasaq Okoya, while his father Akinwande, who is no longer with Biola, is from the popular Lagos family of Modupe-Johnson. Ayodeji died on June 12 after a brief illness. He was 24 years old. The deceased was said to be nursing the dream of owning a food truck business as a way of putting his love for cooking to good use. He was also an aspiring rapper and voice over artiste before death overpowered him.

Keniebi Okoko: He was an Ijaw born wealthy businessman and philanthropist, who was a governorship aspirant in the last general election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa. Keniebi died in a private hospital in Lagos while undergoing a liposuction surgery on April 14, 2020. Keniebo who was very prominent member of Salvation Ministry, Port Harcourt, was until his death, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KDI Oil and Gas Limited.

He was an Ijaw born wealthy businessman and philanthropist, who was a governorship aspirant in the last general election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa. Keniebi died in a private hospital in Lagos while undergoing a liposuction surgery on April 14, 2020. Keniebo who was very prominent member of Salvation Ministry, Port Harcourt, was until his death, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KDI Oil and Gas Limited.

Willie Anumudu: A very popular socialite alongside his very stylish wife, Nkiru, Willie bestrode the social circuit like a colossus until his death in London at the age of 68. He was the Chairman of Globe Motors Limited and was widely referred to as the Czar of the Nigerian auto industry.



Folarin Coker: Another prominent socialite who departed the world in 2020 was Folarin Coker, more popularly known as Baba Eto of Lagos. Coker was a prominent chief and socialite in Lagos State and Yorubaland at large. He died comfortably and peacefully in his sleep in Lagos on the 12th of August 2020 at the ripe old age of 97 years. The late Coker was a former Permanent Secretary in Lagos State and the father of a former Commissioner for Tourism, Art and Culture, Folorunsho Coker who is now the director general of Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation.

Additional stories by the Editor, The Street Journal.