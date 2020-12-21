Association of Asset Custodians of Nigeria (AACN), the umbrella body for Nigerian custodian banks, has inaugurated a new executive committee to manage its affairs for the next two years.

Following the elections, Mr. Biodun Adebimpe; head of Custody Services at Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria, was elected President of the association, taking over the helm from Mrs. Taiwo Sonola.

Babatunde Majiyagbe of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, hitherto the Publicity Secretary, was elected Vice President, while Henry Adejoye of Zenith Nominees Ltd emerged as General Secretary.

Adebola Adedeji of First City Monument Bank retained her position as Financial Secretary, while Deoye Oduntan of United Bank for Africa is now the Publicity Secretary.

In his remarks during the inauguration, Adebimpe, said he would sustain and improve on the milestones recorded by his predecessor.

“I must commend my predecessor and her team for the successes recorded during their tenor of office. They have laid a good foundation for us to build on.

“Of course, we do have some very clear advocacy issues – current and new ones, to pursue as quickly as possible in line with AACN’s broad objectives as stated in our constitution. We intend to convene a strategy session of the association where we will agree on critical goals to set for ourselves and how to achieve them. It will be teamwork,” he said.

Adebimpe reiterated the commitment of the Association to promoting portfolio investments in Nigeria, especially at this difficult time that the country is trying to recover from the devastating global disruption inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He assured that the AACN would continue to explore ways of supporting the growth and development of the Nigerian financial market by collaborating with relevant stakeholders as well as the Federal Government.