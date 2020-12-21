By James Azania, Lokoja

The Acting Ejeh of Ankpa, Alhaji Usman Sani who was last week Friday kidnapped by unknown gunmen has regained his freedom.

Sani, a First Class traditional ruler in Kogi State, who doubles as the Director of Local Government in Ankpa LG, was kidnapped while observing morning prayers. He was released on Sunday.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), William Aya confirmed the development in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Monday.

Aya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), was however unable to confirm when the monarch was released by his abductors.

He said that the State Commissioner of Police Edeh, Mr. Ayuba Edeh gave the directive that operatives be drafted to the area to ensure the release of the monarch.

He denied reports that the families paid any ransom to the kidnappers.

According to him, the monarch was released unhurt, and had since reunited with his family.

“I am not aware of any ransom paid to the kidnappers. The kidnappers were under pressure after our officers were drafted to the scene of the incident, and other strategic areas that could lead to their waterloo. With this, they had no option than to release him immediately. We are making frantic effort to arrest those criminals behind this act. Kogi can never be a safe haven for criminals,” he said.

He added that the police is working round the clock to secure the release of the former chairman of Olamaboro LGA, Barr. Isaac Emmanuel Ekpa, who was abducted around Ochadamu in Ofu LGA, last week Friday.

The kidnappers reportedly contacted the family, demanding N25 million ransom for his release, but that the family offered them N1 million for his release.