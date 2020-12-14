President Muhammadu Buhari came under verbal attacks on Twitter Monday following a video showing him visiting his farm in Daura, Katsina State.

The video surfaced online days after a large number of students of Government Boys Science Secondary School in Kankara Local Government Area of the state were kidnapped.

Mr Buhari, who is currently in Katsina, his home state, has not visited the scene of the crime or the parents of the abducted students. He has, however, sent a delegation comprising his service chiefs.

According to Sahara Reporters, an online newspaper that shared the video, it was shot on December 12, 2020.

This was also confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES by Garba Shehu, the spokesperson of Mr Buhari in a telephone interview.

Mr Shehu told our correspondent the kidnap incident “had not been made known when Mr Buhari visited his farm.”

This newspaper reported how abductors invaded the school’s premises around 11 p.m. Friday night, while they shot indiscriminately to scare residents.

After the incident, the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, early Saturday, asked that all boarding secondary schools in the state should be closed.

It is not certain if Mr Buhari, who is Nigeria’s chief security officer, and who was in the state, was immediately briefed about the incident, Friday night or early Saturday.

Twitter rage

On Sunday, Nigerians launched a new Twitter hashtag #BringBackOurBoys where social media users attacked the president and called for the removal of security chiefs.

Mr Buhari has also been accused by many lacking empathy even after the killing of 48 farmers in Zabarmari, in Borno State two weeks ago.

Presidency explains

The president’s spokesperson, Mr Shehu, explained the video to our reporter.

“We arrived on Friday evening to Daura. President went to his farm 6:00 a.m. or thereabouts when the report has (had) not broken out.

“So for anyone to now say he has chosen to visit his cow instead of the parents of students is mischief. Let me tell you, we are being careful about one thing. We don’t want politics to divert attention from rescuing these boys. So all this ‘touts’, we will ignore them because the focus is on rescuing these boys.

“By God’s grace, they will be freed and when they are back with their families, we will engage in politics,” he said.

Mr Shehu did not, however, disclose whether Mr Buhari has plans to visit Kankara or not.



Twitter posts below:

600 Students got kidnapped in Katsina and @MBuhari ignored them instead the lifeless President went to visit his cows! The moment we get it that the Buhari regime can’t be redeemed we will come to the inevitable conclusion that #Buharimustgo pic.twitter.com/LgBplbHlIp — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) December 14, 2020

Your president visited cows but couldn’t physically console victims of the latest largescale abduction. Regardless of your party affiliations, if this doesn’t irk you, I hope you realise there’s nothing left of your humanity and you’re gradually becoming a cow yourself! https://t.co/K6NNNKMpzX — ‘Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) December 14, 2020

I actually didn’t expect any miracle from someone that sent representative to the state he is currently at 😡. It’s pathetic to have someone like this as our leader. — Adetoro Kazeem (@official_yinkah) December 14, 2020

If they become cows, maybe Bullhari will actually care about them — BolaFunmi (@bolafunmi_) December 14, 2020

He has always made it known that cows are much more important to him than the lives of those he governs — Coko Eka (@cocoeka) December 14, 2020

Bubu went for holidays away from all the heartache and headache of ruling you people. Let the old man rest — Ndubuisi Okpara (@EndyOkpara) December 14, 2020

To him, cows are more important than human life. A disaster foretold! — FESTUS OGUN (@mrfestusogun) December 14, 2020

Human lives don’t matter to Buhari. What a Man!!!!. #Buharimustgo #BuhariResign — Ifemosu Michael Adewale ✊💡❤🦍 (@ifemosumichael) December 14, 2020

This farm is actually where he originally should have been all these years, @MBuhari has no business leading a country at his age and frame of mind. To him Nigeria presidency is just a retirement benefit to enjoy world class medical care and wealth. — Local Champion (@Chris4somfun) December 14, 2020

#EndBadGovernmentInNigeria This is evidenced of a leadership TOTAL Failure! #YouthEvolution MUST start floating an intelligence outfit that will salvage the lives of Nigerians else these leaders will truncate our future — Governor FSA (@adeusifsa) December 14, 2020

It’s quite unfortunate indeed.

The level of insecurity ain’t getting better. I’m sure if one of the students kidnapped were to be a child of one of our top politicians, they will move heaven and earth to ensure their safety. I wish I can console the parents of these kids — Teddy (@Teddy250730) December 14, 2020

How on earth do you still defend this???! — Olatomiwa (@thaABDULAZEEZ) December 14, 2020

Buhari values his cows more than anyone’s life. — Gentleman (@olajideobe) December 14, 2020

Jonathan even tried visited Borno and some affected places where Boko Haram attacked. The wife even cried out in pains when chibok girls were kidnapped. But Buhari didn’t even care. He doesn’t even bother, the wife too doesn’t care, no statement from both — Goodwill Ambassador (@matrumery) December 14, 2020

With all these happening I am beginning to believe what Nnamdi Kanu said about him not being alive. This is so inhumane and very insensitive. What a President. This kind of human being makes me be ashamed of being a Northerner — Jasper Aniet Louis (@trueAFICIONADO) December 14, 2020

Baba couldn’t be bothered.. Baba jaiye jaiye…una wahala too https://t.co/9auqFamKBU — mikoli (@fanodunm) December 14, 2020

The worse ever happened to NGR is ALH Buhari’s ruling.

The good about him, is he never hide his value for cows even at the expense of humans.#BuhariIsADisaster#buharitormentor #BuhariIsEnemyOfNGR@USinNigeria @EUinNigeria @POTUS @GarShehu — Gbenga Solomon (@GbengaSolomon14) December 14, 2020

Our children does not deserve this. God 😥😥. What is this fgs. They dont even rate us to pretend like they care or even act small drama for us to show that they’re doing something to secure the release of the kidnapped children. Is ok continue — TINY🌟🌟 (@africandaisies) December 14, 2020