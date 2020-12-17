The Benue, Sokoto and Zamfara state governments have all moved to close down boarding schools in their respective territories following the abduction of over 333 students from the Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State made the disclosure on Sunday when he visited the Maximum Security Custodian Centre (MSCC) in Makurdi, while also condemning the abduction of the Kankara boys.

Ortom disclosed that he had directed the Commissioner for Education to complete necessary steps to close all boarding schools in Benue as a preventive measure against the abduction of students, adding that if hundreds of students could be abducted in Katsina, the home state of the president, no place was safe again.

Similarly, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, while speaking at the 17th meeting of the State Security Council held on Wednesday, ordered the closure of all schools in the state for two weeks.

A statement issued by the Mr Tambuwal’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, noted that 16 boarding schools in the state will be closed down.

The statement read in part:

“This followed the brief received by the Council from the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Muhammad Bello Abubakar Guiwa on the security situation in the affected areas and the threats this portends.

“The affected schools are Government Girls Model, Illela; Sultan Muhammadu Tambari Arabic, Illela; Gamji Girls College, Rabah; Gada Government; Gandi Government, Gandi and Goronyo Government Secondary Schools, among others.

Other states that have since closed schools in their region include Katsina, Kano and Zamfara.

Like this: Like Loading...