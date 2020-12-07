n the record of corrupt public officials in Nigeria, no other person has earned the reputation of a former Chairman of the Nigerian Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina. In his bid to evade justice for the alleged multi-billion-naira sleaze for which he had been indicted and charged to court on multiple counts, he easily absconds to avoid being brought to book. The Federal High Court, Abuja, was compelled to declare him wanted after he jumped bail and a sitting federal lawmaker, Senator Ali Ndume (Borno, APC), who stood surety for him in the ongoing criminal trial was arrested and remanded in Kuje Prison, Abuja, for a few days.

