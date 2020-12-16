By Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Tuesday presented a budget proposal of N123,091,307,468 to the House of Assembly.

He described the fiscal document as a product of wide consultations with the electorate, saying it was designed to reflect current economic challenges.

AbdulRazaq said the proposal contains provisions for payment of the minimum wage once the government reaches a deal with the labour, as well as effecting promotion for cadres in the civil service.

The budget is 54 per cent recurrent expenditure and 46 per cent capital expenditure, a fallout of the dwindling revenue from oil and internally-generated revenue, and an urgency to prioritise anti-poverty measures to cushion the effects of economic crisis on vulnerable households and small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

However, the governor hinted at the possibility of the administration taking a bond to finance key infrastructural projects later in the year.

Education gulps a huge chunk of 25.5 per cent of the budget proposal, an improvement from last year, followed by health, which grabs 13.7 per cent. Economic affairs — a category that includes road construction and other infrastructural projects — is also taking another 25.7 per cent, indicating the administration’s intention to spend its way through the current recession and other hardships imposed by the pandemic. The general public service, a budget subhead that deals with the civil service, gets 26.5 per cent of the votes, according to the budget speech available on government’s website.