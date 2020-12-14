Okezie Ikpeazu

Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ude Oko Chukwu, yesterday, commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for rehabilitating the Nkporo Community Road in Ohafia Council Area, saying by so doing, Ikpeazu has removed the shame of its long neglect.

Speaking at the commissioning of the road, Chukwu lamented the pains his people suffered due to the bad state of the road over the years in spite of sustained efforts made from 2003 when he was elected into the Abia State House of Assembly and rose to Speaker.

He said the Ohafia people vowed never to appreciate whatever he did or would do for them until the road was fixed.

“By rehabilitating and commissioning the road, the governor has removed reproach from me and made my career in politics complete. The road was one of the reasons I joined politics. Our people of Nkporo suffered untold hardship because of the road.

“For many years, my people cried because of the road. When I was in the House of Assembly, I did everything possible to get the road fixed without success.

“As far as our people are concerned, this is the most important road in the world. For me, it is the most important road in Abia State. Governor Ikpeazu has taken away shame from me and I pray God to bless him. May God not allow shame to come upon him,” he said.

Responding, Ikpeazu solicited the peoples’ support for his administration and urged them to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidates in the December 18, 2020, local government election.