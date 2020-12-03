Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Abia state government has warned tricycle operators in the state against attacking the State Internal Revenue Service, ABiRS, enforcement team.

Tricycle operators in Abia had on December 1, 2020, attacked the enforcement team of the State revenue service along Aba-Owerri Road, Aba.

The Abia State Government had introduced online sale of daily tickets to tricycle operators at N100. However, most of the tricycle operators still prefer the old system where they buy from roadside agents, stressing that they spend more time buying the online tickets.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chris Ezem, disclosed that the government is investigating the assault to identify the perpetrator as well as ensure punishment to serve as deterrent to others.

“For avoidance of doubt, the general public is to note that ABiRS and its agents are empowered by relevant laws to enforce collection of all taxes, fees and levies due to the state Government.

Therefore, any transport union or individual(s) with the intention to cause disturbances in the State in order to stop collection of government revenues will be dealt with decisively in accordance with the laws of the country.

”Security personnel have been placed on red alert on this matter to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators,” the statement read in part.

