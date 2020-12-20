Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

ABIA State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Vincent Ogu has urged personnel of the agency to be professional in handling their weapons.

Ogu who was speaking at the end of a refresher course organized for arm bearing personnel of the NSCDC, Abia State Command while re-echoing the Commandant General’s; Abdulahi Gana Muhammed tolerance for “accidental discharge and other unacceptable conducts of the personnel with rifle, warned that the leadership of the agency would not tolerate any case of accidental discharge from the officers.

The NSCDC State Commandant sternly warned participants to desist from every form of unprofessional engagement, adding that they should leverage on the opportunity offered by the retraining exercise to serve their country better.

Ogu who stated that the refresher course was to ensure effective and efficient light weapons handling among arm bearing personnel of the command stated that henceforth, armed officers found brandishing riffles without proper certification, being improperly dressed in the corps’ approved uniforms or found firing to entertain audience shall be summarily dealt with in line with established “rules of engagement.”