The Abia Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested 39-year-old mother of two for allegedly dealing in adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), otherwise called diesel.

The State Commandant of the corps, Mr Vincent Ogu, told newsmen in his office on Thursday, that the suspect, Ijeoma Onyema, was arrested on December 23, along with 40-year-old Elvis Charles.

Ogu said that the suspects were arrested at Umuikaa Junction on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, while conveying the product in two Toyota Camry cars with Reg. Nos: URU415AA and AE142APR.

He said that the suspects loaded the two vehicles with 1200 litres of the product, concealed in black cellophane bags “to enable them to beat security checks”.

The NSCDC boss said that the command also arrested three men for allegedly dealing in adulterated kerosene and AGO.

He said that the suspects were arrested at Ubakala Junction (near Umuahia) on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway on December 8.

He alleged that they were conveying over 1250 litres of the products in a truck, with Reg. No: GGU204XA, when they were arrested by operatives of the command.

Ogu said that the three suspects had been charged to court and were being remanded at the Umuahia Custodial Centre.

He said that the command also arrested one Tochi Moses (38) at Mbutu Nta in Osisioma Local Government Area, for his alleged involvement in kidnapping and pipeline vandalism.

He said that Moses was arrested on December 20, following a petition alleging his indulgence in criminal activities.

Ogu said: “The suspect is alleged to have received ransom severally from families of kidnapped victims.



“A search conducted in his house revealed that beyond kidnapping, he is also involved in many other criminal activities, including petroleum pipeline vandalism as evidenced in the exhibit found in his house.”

The commandant, who paraded the three suspects before newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Umuahia, said that they would be arraigned at the end of the investigation.

Meanwhile, he said that Moses would be handed over to the police for further investigation on his alleged involvement in kidnapping.



“We have done preliminary investigation on his alleged acts of vandalism.

“We shall hand him over to the police today (Thursday). After the police investigation on his alleged role in kidnapping, they will bring him back to us.

“He will be charged with two alleged crimes at the end of the police and NSCDC investigations,” Ogu said.

He promised that the command would sustain its fight against vandalism and other criminal activities in the state.

He thanked residents of the state “for volunteering useful and timely information” to the command.



The commandant also spoke on the preparedness of the command to provide adequate security for lives and property during the Yuletide.

According to a statement issued by DSC Ndukwe Agu, the command’s spokesman, Ogu directed Area Commanders, Heads of Operations and Divisional Officers “to increase patrols in their areas”.

He specifically directed that surveillance be intensified around event centres, worship centres, markets, malls and other areas usually considered as “soft targets” before and during the festivities.

