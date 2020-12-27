By Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

The Abia State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded six persons for allegedly engaging in various forms of criminal activities in the state.

The State Commandant of the Corps, Mr. Vincent Ogu speaking to our correspondent over the arrest, praised officers of the Corps for their bravery and gallantry which led to the successful arrest of the suspects.

Narrating further, Commandant Ogu said the suspects were arrested at different times and locations in the state for their alleged involvement in cases ranging from kidnapping, willful vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructures of government and illegal dealings on petroleum products.

According to the State Commandant, a suspect arrested for his alleged involvement in kidnapping was sequel to a petition written against him upon which the command’s intelligence team mounted surveillance on his activities and thereafter arrested him.

Upon interrogation, the commander disclosed that the suspect who gave his name as Tochi Moses (m) (38 years) was arrested on December 20 at about 11:42am at Mbutu Nta community in Osisioma Ngwa LGA of the state.

The suspect is alleged to have received ransom severally from families of kidnapped victims.

The NSCDC commandant further stated that a search conducted in the house of the suspect, revealed that beyond kidnapping, he is also involved in many other criminal activities including petroleum pipeline vandalism as evidence found in his house revealed.However, in the case of suspects arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal dealing in petroleum products, the state commandant said five suspects were arrested by his men at different dates and locations.

He gave the names of the suspects as John Nnnamani (M) (29 years), Christopher Ike (m) (48 years), and Charles Uguanyi (M) (35 years).

He said that they were arrested along Ubakala Junction of the Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway on 8th December at about 20:15hrs while conveying over 1250 litres of suspected adulterated DPK (Kerosene) and AGO in different compartments of the same truck with registration number GGU204X8.

Other suspects also arrested by NSCDC personnel for being in possession of illegally refined petroleum product include Elvis Charles (M) (40 years) and Ijeoma Onyema (F) (39 years)

They were said to have been arrested on December, 23 at about 1700hrs at Umuikaa Junction along Enugu/Port Harcourt express way while conveying about 1200 litres of suspected adulterated AGO in two passenger cars (Toyota Camry) with registration number URU 415 AA and AE 142APR.

Mr Ogu assured that the fight against all forms of vandalism of petroleum pipelines, other critical national assets and infrastructures of government and other criminal activities in the state is total.

He advised criminals in the state to turn a new leaf or be prepared to face the full wrath of the law.

He used the opportunity to thank the patriotic people of the state for volunteering useful and timely information which helped in the successful arrest of the suspects adding that such is the way to go in the collective quest for a well secured society.