By Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the state’s inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 to relaunch full preventive and control measures to minimise the effect of the pandemic on the state and the people.

The governor, who assured the people that he has already made contact with relevant Federal Government’s officials to ensure that as soon as a vaccine for the virus arrives the country, Abians will be among the first to access it.

“Having taken note of the uptick in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in recent days as well as national and international trends, I have directed the chairman of the state’s inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 to immediately relaunch our much-acknowledged sensitisation and control measures with a view to ensuring that Abians are adequately informed and provided with the necessary tools to protect themselves from the virus.

“I have also made contact with the relevant Federal Government officials to ensure that as soon as the vaccine is available in the country, Abians are among the first in line to receive.

“No resident or citizen of the state will be left behind and we will soon inaugurate a state advisory committee on the quick distribution and administration of the vaccine, starting from the most vulnerable persons.

“To further ensure strict compliance with the protocols for prevention and protection of our people, I have appointed our Commissioner for Homeland Security, Prince Dan Okoli, to head the compliance enforcement team of the state government.

“He will work with relevant security agencies, market and transport unions and transition council chairmen to set up watertight enforcement team that will ensure that NCDC guidelines are obeyed across the state at all times.

“Most importantly, I wish to call on our citizens and residents alike to take personal responsibility for their protection and that of their loved ones,” said Ikpeazu.