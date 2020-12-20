Our Reporter

NOLLYWOOD actress, Abimbola Bakare has made a bold statement with the launch of a new beauty outfit, Labims Glam.

The charming and very vivacious UK-based Bakare recently launched the beauty outfit in Lagos.

Aside from her colleagues and other celebrities thronging the skin and hair management beauty parlour, Bakare pledges to make a name for herself with the new venture.

Speaking on the reason she decided to launch the beauty outfit, Bakare said, “what inspired me is that I don’t want people to break the bank just to look good. In the world of fashion, I just want people to belong, I want people to be able to look good at very affordable prices. I want people to be able to stay reasonably on their budgets. So, my brand is focusing on everyone, we’re open to everyone because we have the luxury sets, we have our normal sets, like making them stay on their budgets. So, we are open to all classes. But basically, I’m inspired to do this because I am also into fashion. I love being fashionable, and that’s why I just thought it was about time.”

The actress, who has featured in several Yoruba-speaking films, says she was off the scene to tend to her son, who has now come of age. She further said she’s back to reclaim her position in the film industry while contributing her quota to the development of the ever-growing Nigerian film industry.