As agric commissioner bags award

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodu, has commissioned market stalls, lock-up shops and solar-powered boreholes under the Federal Government/IFAD/Ogun State Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) at Olugbo Market, Odeda Local Government Area.

He was represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Adeola Odedina. The FGN/IFAD VCDP is an Agricultural Intervention Programme between the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), with Counterpart contribution from each of the six participating States of Nigeria, namely; Anambra, Benue, Ebonyi, Niger, Ogun and Taraba. Ogun State is in good standing in the payment of counterpart funds.

The programme is a commercial-oriented, market-led and demand-driven and focuses on productivity and market development along cassava and rice value chains.

Due to the outstanding performance of the IFAD-VCDP, an approval for additional finance was granted to VCDP to expand to three additional states (Enugu, Nazarawa and Kogi states) and three additional local councils in each of the initial states.

In Ogun, the first phase of IFAD-VCDP was implemented in Obafemi-Owode, Yewa North, Ijebu North East, Ifo and Ijebu East, and now expanded to Yewa South, Odeda and Odogbolu during the Additional Finance Phase.

MEANWHILE, the Ogun Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Information Chapel has honoured the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Adeola Odedina, with the award of ‘The Commissioner of the Year.’

The award was in recognition of Odedina’s contribution to the “Building Our Future Together” Agenda of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led governmnent in the state.

Responding, Dr Odedina dedicated the award to the extraordinary leadership of the governor, as well as state Executive Council members, management and staff of the state Ministry of Agriculture, national and international development partners, and media organisations.