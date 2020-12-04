Our Reporter

Activities to mark the first Erebe Day festival have been released by the Olu-Erebe of Erebe Ijebu, Dr. Olusegun Abayomi Lawal.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun is expected to be the chief guest of honour, while Asiwaju of Omu-Ijebu, Alhaji Sikirulai Rufai, will be the chairman of the grand finale of the ceremony, scheduled for December 12, at the Olu-Erebe palace, Erebe Ijebu, via Omu at 11am.

Lawal said former Ogun State governor Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Senator Lekan Mustapha, traditional rulers, prominent indigenes of Erebe Ijebu and distinguished Nigerians are expected to attend the ceremony.

He said the programme will kick off with prayers and environmental sanitation on December 7, to be followed by free eye medical services the following day as well as free general medical services and distribution of palliatives to the needy on December 9.

Lawal said literary competition and the celebration of Molud Nabbiy with the Muslim community will hold on December 10, to be followed by a Jummat prayer and a novelty football match the following day.

“The grand finale will hold on December 12, with the naming of seven streets, the inauguration of the daily market, hoisting of sign posts at the site of the proposed Erebe Primary Health Centre as well as fund raising and reception, where the community will host Prince Abiodun and other dignitaries. A thanksgiving service will hold on December 13,” he added.

Lawal named chairmen of the committees as follows: Akeweje (Alhaji) Ifedayo Ogunlana (chairman, Planning Committee), Mayegun Opeoluwa Ifederu- (vice chairman and chairman of Local Organising Committee), Baaroyin Yemisi Fadairo (chairman, Publicity, Media and Communication), Otun-akinroogun Wasiu Yusuf (chairman, Security), Otun-agbaakin Babatunde Balogun (chairman, Venue of Grand Finale).

Others are Taofeek Gafaar (chairman, Logistics and Distribution), Yeyeluwa Modupe Johnson (chairman, Catering and Reception), Baala Tunde Ogunsola (chairman, Programme Monitoring) and Onibode Adewale, (coordinator/head Traffic and Park).