Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

OGUN State Governor Dapo Abiodun has called for the support of traditional rulers to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and flatten its curve as the second wave of the infection sends fear across the country.

Abiodun made the call on Tuesday, while declaring open the meeting of the state Council of Obas at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said the monarchs, being the closest to people, particularly at the hinterlands, have strong roles to play in ensuring their respective domains are protected from the pandemic.

The governor lauded the traditional rulers for supporting his administration in combating the virus during the first wave, urging them to continue to be more accessible, receptive and responsive to their people and the government as occasions demand.

He reiterated his administration’s strong belief in an all-inclusive government, pledging to make it a point of duty to consult the monarchs for advice and guidance.

“We will continue to address the yearnings of this council, and indeed strive to meet the aspirations of our people as we all join hands to bring more development to our state.

“I wish to encourage our revered monarchs, as the custodian of our culture and tradition, to be more accessible, receptive and responsive to the people and government as occasion demands.

“More than ever before, the traditional institutions should continue to intensify efforts on activities that can further the course of peaceful co-existence within and around the state while also cooperating with the state government and its designated agencies to ensure that the dividend of democracy is enjoyed by all and sundry.

“I am most certain that our dear state will continue to benefit from the collective wisdom, knowledge and proficiency of all Obas that are in abundance across the traditional councils of the state,” the governor said.

He urged the royal fathers to contribute effectively to debates and resolutions that will in turn promote the socio-cultural, economic and well-being of the entire people of Ogun state.