As the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic threatens the country, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has canvassed support and cooperation of traditional rulers to contain the spread of the virus and flatten its curve in the state.

He made the call yesterday, while declaring open the Statutory Meeting of Ogun State Council of Obas in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, saying the monarchs as the closest to their people have strong roles to play in ensuring that their domains were protected from the pandemic.

Abiodun, who commended the traditional rulers for supporting the state government in combating the virus during the first wave, urged them to continue to be more accessible, receptive and responsive to their people and the government as occasions demand.

He restated his administration’s belief in an all-inclusive government, saying it would continue to consult the monarchs for advice and guidance, adding that his administration would continue to ensure that traditional rulers efforts in the development and progress of the state were rewarded by adequately ensuring their welfare.

His words: “We will continue to address the yearnings of the council and strive to meet the aspirations of our people as we all join hands to bring more development to our state. I encourage our monarchs, as the custodians of our culture and traditions to be more accessible, receptive and responsive to the people and government as occasion demands.

“More than ever before, the traditional institution should continue to intensify efforts on activities that can further the course of peaceful co-existence within and around the state while also cooperating with the State government and its designated agencies to ensure that the dividend of democracy is enjoyed by all and sundry.

“I am certain that our state will continue to benefit from the collective wisdom, knowledge and proficiency of the traditional council of the state.”

While expressing his appreciation to the council under the leadership of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, for the unrelenting support and counsels to government, Abiodun charged the royal fathers to contribute effectively to debates and resolutions that would promote the socio-cultural, economic well-being of Ogun people.

Abiodun, however, disclosed that official vehicles would have been procured by the state government to ease mobility of the monarchs, but for the unplanned cost of combating the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of the national minimum wage that cost high financial outlay.