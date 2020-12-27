Our Reporter

THE Africa Leadership Awards has announced Abiola ‘Champ’ Salami, Nigeria’s Foremost leadership and Performance Coach, as the most influential coaching leader in 2020.

Abiola ‘Champ’ Salami was recognized for his sterling commitment to workforce productivity, youth and women empowerment as well as leadership development from Africa to the world.

In his acceptance speech, Abiola ‘Champ’ Salami expressed his appreciation for the recognition. “Thank you to the Africa Leadership Awards and the World HRD Congress for this award. Hearty congratulations as well to all the awardees and especially my colleagues in the coaching practice.”

“Speaking of giving”, he stated that “in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, we launched a campaign that reached over 1 million people across the globe. The campaign was to guide people on how to handle panic in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. We also released a free e-book on how to enjoy sound emotional and mental health in the wake of the pandemic.”