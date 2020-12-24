Chelsea’s English striker Tammy Abraham during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Watford at Stamford Bridge in London on July 4, 2020. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Tammy Abraham brings a lot to Chelsea but he still needs to carry on working to make further progress said the Premier League club’s manager Frank Lampard.

The 23-year-old became Chelsea’s second-youngest player to hit 20 Premier League goals, behind Belgian star Eden Hazard, with a double in Monday’s 3-0 victory over West Ham.

It was his first double since September 2019.

His goals — taking him to five for the campaign in what was his first start for a month — took his tally to 20 goals in 47 Premier League appearances.

Lampard would not be drawn on whether he would select Abraham or French World Cup winner Olivier Giroud for Saturday’s game against struggling Arsenal.

He looks set to keep faith with German Timo Werner, although he is on a run of nine games without a goal.

“I’m very pleased with his (Abraham) form, and Tammy offers a lot,” said Lampard.

“We saw that the other night against West Ham and we’ve seen that this season whenever he’s played.

“Tammy and Olivier Giroud have offered us a lot in their own way at different times.

“Now he just has to keep working and keep progressing.

“Last season was a real breakthrough season for him in terms of Premier League and being Chelsea’s number nine, and there’s more work he can do.

“I’m very happy with him.”

Lampard’s side are fifth just six points off leaders Liverpool ahead of the hectic festive period schedule.

They go on to play Aston Villa on Monday.

Arsenal, though, are only four points off the relegation places putting huge pressure on their young manager Mikel Arteta.

Lampard would not go down the same route as West Brom’s manager Sam Allardyce and say they were relegation candidates.

“I don’t want to talk about what their battle is, they’re just a good team with a good manager,” said Lampard.

“They’ve had some tough results recently but the general way of the Premier League this season for every team it’s been more inconsistent than it’s been in probably previous seasons for most teams.

“It’s not my concern exactly where they are at, my concern is the team at face value, in terms of quality, and they are a high-quality team.”