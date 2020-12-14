However, before the CJN could be flown out, he reportedly caught an infectious disease, The Cable reports.

The unavailability of the CJN is unusual as he is mostly known to carry out important functions such as this. The CJN had inaugurated eight justices of the supreme court on November 6 but since then, there are conflicting details on when he was last seen in public.Although no reason was officially given for the absence of the CJN, it is believed that he has been flown abroad for treatment.

The absence of the 66 year old CJN at the event has prompted many to wonder if all is well with him especially amidst rumours that he has been ill and hasn’t been seen in public for weeks.

The special session for the swearing-in of SANs, which was held at the supreme court in Abuja, also marked the beginning of the 2020/2021 legal year of the apex court.

While representing the CJN, Rhodes-Vivour said, “The judiciary, like no other arm of government, had suffered a great deal of internal and external shocks in the course of the year. In the course of the year, we lost some of our colleagues in the bench and the bar.

“Our own Hon. Justices Karibi Whyte, JSC, CFR and Sylvester Umaru Onu, JSC, CON, died on Friday 23rd May, 2020 and Monday 30th November 2020 respectively. Similarly, we lost the chief judges of Yobe and Kogi states, Hon. Justices Garba Musa Nabaruma and Nasir Ajana.

“Within the same period, we lost the President, customary court of appeal, Kogi state; Justice Jude Okeke of the FCT high court, former chief judge of Niger state, Jibrin Ndatsu Ndajiwo; retired judge of Lagos state, justice Isiaka Isola Oluwa; justice Maikaita Bako of Katsina state high court; and Justice Fidelis Ngwu of Enugu state judiciary, among others.”

Some of the newly inaugurated SANs are Bolaji Owasanoye, chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences (ICPC); Uwemedimo Nwoko, Akwa Ibom state attorney-general and commissioner for justice and Peter Mrakpo, Delta state attorney-general and commissioner for justice.