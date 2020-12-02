A panel in Abuja is set to begin hearing the case of Linda Igwetu on Wednesday.

Ms Igwetu was allegedly killed by Benjamin Peters, a member of the now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The panel, led by retired Justice Suleiman Galadima, had earlier, on November 16, heard the petition of Ms Igwetu’s sister, which was filed against Mr Peters, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the FCT Police Commissioner.

Chinenye Igwetu said her sister was out with friends celebrating the completion of her national youth service on July 3, 2018, when Mr Peters opened fire on the vehicle near Cedi Plaza, around 3 a.m. The vehicle was carrying the deceased and her two male friends.

PREMIUM TIMES had, at the time, spoken to a distraught Ms Igwetu, who explained that her late sister was taken to Garki General Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead at 6:10 a.m.

There had been unconfirmed reports at the time that the hospital had refused to treat the young woman without a directive from the police.

The panel called on the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Garki General Hospital and Registrar of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council (MDCN) to appear before them on Wednesday.

The defendants’ counsel, James Idachaba, told the panel that he believed it was necessary for his client to appear before them as well, and is expected to be present in the court.

The panel is hearing cases of gross misconduct by officers of the Nigeria Police Force, including SARS officers. It was set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) following the EndSARS protests last October, meeting a key demand of the protestors.

At the time of Ms Igwetu’s killing, the notorious police unit had already been facing heavy criticism and backlash from civil society activists and citizens alike for their heavy-handed manner and perceived impunity.

Ms Igwetu has told the panel: “I want justice for my sister. I want my family to be compensated, even though no amount of money can bring my sister back.”