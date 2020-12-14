Access Bank Plc has been awarded the ‘Best Brand in Sustainability’ and ‘SME Friendly Bank of the Year’ at the Brandcom Awards.

The organisers of Brandcom Awards, Brand Communicator, recognised Access Bank Plc for its Sustainability leadership and support to several small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), individuals and corporates.

To crown a pleasant evening for the bank, its Group Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe was named the ‘CEO of the Year (Financial Services)’.

Speaking on the awards, Head of Sustainability at Access Bank Plc, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan said: “Access Bank is committed to the promotion of inclusive and sustainable growth, and development across all sectors of the economy.”

This is why we have given ourselves the mandate as financiers to invest in sustainable projects while also providing innovative solutions which support global efforts as highlighted in the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“At Access Bank, we recognise the importance of SMEs to the development of the national economy and more extensively, the success of the global Sustainability agenda. We are privileged to receive recognitions like this, and we will continue to play our part in improving lives.’’

Through its Employee Volunteering Scheme – an initiative that empowers members of staff to give back to their communities – Access Bank has delivered several benefits, with more than 15,000 students, 1,000 vulnerable children and 4,000 hospital patients, impacted.