Judith Eboye Alegieuno, Climate Reality Leader and author of My Weather Companion Book Series, has called on primary and secondary schools curriculum planners in the country to include climate education in the syllabuses.

According to the climate education activist, children make up about 43 per cent of the nation’s population and teaching them about climate change and the need to keep our environments safe would go a long way to make them value and preserve our environment when they grow up.

She observed that in the past 60 years the nation’s educational system has undermined climate change issues, saying we must all be involved to effect the right changes in our school system.

Alegieuno stressed that exposing children to the right knowledge on climate change would help preserve the earth, adding that such knowledge will also help save the children who are more vulnerable to the harmful impact of climate change than adults.

“Most Nigerian children within the age bracket of four to 15-year-old do not have sufficient knowledge about climate change, as it is in other parts of the world. We have to fill this gap by coming up with strategies that would enable them understand the cause, effect and solutions to the negative effect of climate change,” she said.

According to the author, every child needs to know the import of taking care of the climate, adding that if children are conversant with climate change, its impact and how they can help mitigate its effect too, they will know it is about keeping the earth safe and healthy for all.