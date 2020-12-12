The 2016 City People Entertainment Award most promising actress winner Destinty Etiko has signed with video streaming giant Bebuzee as Brand Ambassador for their video streaming service. Etiko who studied theatre arts at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, will join other ambassadors such as Monalisa Chinda, Zack Orji, Oge Okoye and Paul Obazele who have earlier been unveiled as ambassadors of Bebuzee, a new free-to-watch online source for Nigerian entertainment and news content.

Etiko who is best known for starring in the hit flick Idemili said she is excited to be a part of Bebuzee, a company that is already making headlines with the unveiling of its video and content streaming service and social media platform, aimed specifically at the Nigerian and African market with subscription-free movies, series, documentaries, talk shows and more.

The actress disclosed that her role as brand ambassador is to spread the word about the uniqueness of Bebuzee services, which according to her will formally take off in December. Etiko also hinted shortly after she was unveiled as ambassador that Bebuzee has already partnered with a number of Nollywood producers to gain exclusive rights to their content.

Based in the UK, the company recently released more information about its pending release. The company disclosed that it has over sixteen million users so far in the African continent and is expanding to more African countries first in its effort to become a worldwide force in video content, challenging Netflix and Amazon. The company also disclosed that it has filled for an initial public offering of its shares in the United States, expecting its launch as a public company in 2021