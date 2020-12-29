Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli | Image: BOSTON GLOBEGETTY IMAGES

American actress Lori Loughlin was released from prison on Monday after serving a two-month sentence for her part in a scam to secure spots for privileged children at prestigious universities.

The 56-year-old known from her role as Aunt Becky in the 1980s-90s hit sitcom “Full House” had entered a low-security federal prison in Dublin, some 30 miles east of San Francisco, on October 30.

Actress Felicity Huffman of “Desperate Housewives” fame was released in October 2019 from the same prison after serving 11 days of a two-week sentence for her role in the scam.

Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among some 50 people indicted over the elaborate scam. She and her husband were sentenced by a federal judge in August after having pleaded guilty.

The pair admitted to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli, accepted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits to the rowing team — a sport neither had ever trained in.

Loughlin was also sentenced to two years of supervised release, a $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service.

After being sentenced in August, Loughlin made her first statement regarding the scandal. “I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” Loughlin reportedly said to the judge.

“I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”

Giannulli, 57, described by prosecutors as the more active participant of the duo, was sentenced to five months, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

He began serving his sentence on November 19 at the Lompoc prison near Santa Barbara, California.

The ringleader behind the college admissions scam, William “Rick” Singer, who authorities say was paid about $25 million to bribe coaches and university administrators, has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing, expected sometime next year.