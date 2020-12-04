Nkechi Sunday Blessing has taken to her verified Instagram account to publicly apologize to her friend and colleague, Toyin Abraham after a lingering feud which was as a result of Nkechi Blessing being accused of triggering the fight between actress Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham.

The apology came after Nkechi Blessing was rushed to the hospital as she collapsed during a movie set some days ago. Blessing, who recently revealed that things were not well between her and Toyin Abraham, however, chose to settle their differences on her sickbed.

Blessing showed she was remorseful and planned to write an epistle but later decided to say them to her in person.

“I was going to write a page full of the epistle. But let me finish my last drip and come say them to you face to face. In d main time ..Mummy mi Edakun Ejebure(Please forgive me). I miss you plenty @toyin_abraham.”

However, Toyin Abraham quickly responded to the public apology.

“My love, it’s fine. I love and miss you more,” Toyin Abraham replied.

Nkechi who is said to be one of Toyin’s best friends in the industry allegedly revealed some intimate things about Toyin to a blogger who went to town with the story that sparked the fight between the two A-list Nollywood actresses.

Like this: Like Loading...