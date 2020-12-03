Nigerian born actress, Stella Damascus and her daughter, Isabel Aboderin, on Thursday, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin.

Today makes it sixteen years since Jaiye Aboderin passed on.

The mother and daughter who wore the same shirts designed with late Aboderin’s photo both penned down emotional tributes to him, with Stella Damasus describing him as the kind of man that cannot be forgotten.

“It’s been 16 years since we lost my hubby JAIYEJEJE ABODERIN. Still feels like yesterday. I wasn’t sure I could bring myself to write this but I need to. Our daughters are 21 and 18 now, all grown up. They decided to do something different this year to honour him.

“We all miss him and talk about him daily. Jay is not the kind of man that you forget. I smile each time I remember or talk about him because that’s what he represented to all who knew him. He brought joy, happiness, comfort, and support to all. I cry sometimes because I wish he could have spent more time with us. But God knows best.

“Anyone who has lost a spouse will understand what I mean. JAY will never be forgotten. His legacy lives on. No matter where we go or who we become, he will always be in our hearts. Rest in peace Obim. #RIP #jaiyejejeAboderin.” Stella Damascus wrote.

In the same vein, Isabel eulogized her father, stating that because of the wonderful things she has heard about him, she finally understands why God couldn’t wait to take him back to heaven.

“16 years ago today, I lost someone very important to me. At the time, I didn’t fully understand the concept of death and didn’t realize that my father wasn’t coming back from heaven. I finally understood why God couldn’t wait to take him up to heaven; because he wasn’t just an extremely amazing human being. He was an angel. So this year, we celebrate the life of my late father. Daddy, you will forever be in our hearts. Rest in perfect peace. #rip #daddy,” Isabel wrote.

