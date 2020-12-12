Not every rule applies to everyone in matters of life. But depressingly, most women who are supposed to be married or of marriageable age in Nollywood are single. Little wonder, what has populated the industry are single mothers or baby mamas. When Potpourri got into a conversation with one of Nollywood’s beauties, actress and filmmaker, Festina Peters it was a case of Pandora Box being let loose.

It started as a healthy chat until we got around to the touchy subject of marriage. Innocently, the sexy and sassy actress was asked if she was married.

“I am not married, you have to be in a relationship before you can get married. Right now, I am not in any relationship, I am still searching, she responded airily.

Unbelievable, so it seems. Is it that men don’t come her way or what? Festina has her reasons.

“I don’t know, I leave it to God. I can’t say if they are scared of something or not. A friend of mine once said that I look bossy but I am a very simple lady; I am free and playful. I accommodate friends, it’s just that I don’t joke with my work,” she said.

Speaking further, she added, “Entertainers hardly find true love because people see actresses as prostitutes or hard to get. They can’t go for common men, they would rather go for guys who are famous and rich or whose father is famous. It’s not that entertainers don’t find love, they just don’t have time to maintain and build love, they pursue wealth, they travel around and neglect their men.”

Festina Peter was inspired by the likes of Genevieve, Omotola and the late Sam Loko Efe. She started acting and producing movies in her local Edo dialect. Her first movie “Too Late” was officially premiered at Torino Italy on 22nd November 2015.

Vanguard News Nigeria