By Onimisi Alao, Yola

4,449 tagged Budget of Stabilisation, and the Assembly passed it Thursday with no major alteration.

The passage of the budget followed the presentation of the report of the House Standing Committee on Finance, Appropriation and Budget on the floor of the House by the committee chairman and member representing Demsa Constituency, Hon Kate Raymond Mamuno.

Kate Mamuno moved a motion for the adoption and consideration of the report and was seconded by the member representing Ganye state constituency, Hon Alhassan Hammanjoda.

Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Aminu Iya Abbas who presided over the plenary, directed the clerk of the House to prepare a clean copy of the bill to the executive arm for the Governor’s assent.

Also, the Adamawa State House of Assembly, during its Thursday’s sitting passed two other bills into law, namely a law to establish the Adamawa State University and repeal and re-enact the University law number 10 of 2001, and a law to amend the Adamawa State Penal Code law Number 10 2018 to provide stiffer punishment for offence of rape and kidnapping.

The passage of the bills followed their presentation for third reading on the floor of the House by the majority leader Hammantukur Yettisuri of Jada Mbulo constituency, as seconded by Minority leader Muhammad Mutawalli of Girei Constituency.

After considering the importance of the bills the Speaker put the motion to that effect into voice vote and was unanimously supported by the lawmakers present during the sitting.

Thereafter he directed the clerk of the House to prepare the clean copy of the bills to the executive arm for the Governor’s assent.

The total proposal of N140, 034,404,449 for 2021; N72, 817,892,910, being 52 percent, is allocated to capital projects.