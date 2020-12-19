Agency Reporter

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has directed public and private schools across the state to end the first term on Dec. 18 and go on vacation immediately.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, on Friday in Yola.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is to allow school children to go home early for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“The schools are to resume for the second term on Jan. 11, 2021,” the governor said, adding that the directive should be strictly adhered to by school managers.