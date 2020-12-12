Our Reporter

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Adamawa Chapter, has appealed to the state government to review and address the issues pertaining to pensions’ minimum wage in the state.

Comrade Samson Almuru, the state Chairman of the union, made the call at a ceremony to commemorate the 2020 World Pensioners’ Day on Friday in Yola.

Almuru noted that the minimum monthly pension in the state was N4, 000, which he described as inadequate, and noted that a bag of maize now sold for N12,000 in the state.

“The last time pension was reviewed in Adamawa state was in 2003, and going by the pension law, pensions shall be reviewed upward each time there is an increase in salaries.

“The minimum pension in the state after the N32, 000 minimum wage implementation should be N25, 600 as opposed to the N4, 000 which is the minimum pension as at now.

“At present, Adamawa Government is owing pensioners over N20 billion for both state and local government area retirees,” Almuru said.

He said the pensioners decided to embark on a prayer session to commemorate the 2020 world pensioners’ day and seek God’s intervention over the difficult living condition affecting their members.

Responding, Dr. Amos Edgar, the Head of the Civil Service (HoS) in the state, said that the living condition of pensioners was an issue of concern.

Edgar, represented by Alhaji Usman Dada, Permanent Secretary General Administration, Office of the Head of Service, revealed that the state government was owing pensioners about N27 billion.

He said that the Adamawa government in its 2021 budget captured and intended to clear all pensions and gratuities owed retirees in the state.