Daily News

Adamawa senator, Senator Aishatu Binani loses mother

By
0
adamawa-senator,-senator-aishatu-binani-loses-mother
Views: Visits 4

Mother of the senator representing Adamawa Central, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani), Hajiya Aishatu Utiya Dahiru has passed on.

A family statement released said the deceased died Thursday evening and will be buried on Friday according to Islamic rites.

Read the full statement below:

Inna Lillaahi wa Inna Ilaihi Rajiuun . We announce the Sudden death of Hajiya Aishatu Utiya Dahiru this evening Thursday 10th December . Janaizza will in Sha Allah hold tomorrow after Jumma’at prayer at An Nur Mosque. She is survived by her husband several relations and children including Distingished Senator. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed ( Binani ).

Professor Ahmed Modibbo for the family

Youths threaten to wipe out employer’s family in Ogun unless they get N2m

Previous article

Pen Cinema flyover to be inaugurated February

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News