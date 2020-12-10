Mother of the senator representing Adamawa Central, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani), Hajiya Aishatu Utiya Dahiru has passed on.

A family statement released said the deceased died Thursday evening and will be buried on Friday according to Islamic rites.

Read the full statement below:

Inna Lillaahi wa Inna Ilaihi Rajiuun . We announce the Sudden death of Hajiya Aishatu Utiya Dahiru this evening Thursday 10th December . Janaizza will in Sha Allah hold tomorrow after Jumma’at prayer at An Nur Mosque. She is survived by her husband several relations and children including Distingished Senator. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed ( Binani ).

Professor Ahmed Modibbo for the family