AARE Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland has been inducted as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Administration (FCIA) during the 2020 General Meeting (AGM) and 46th induction ceremony.

Adams expressed delight at the opportunity to join the league of professional administrators in Nigeria, saying his induction into the group of professional administrators is a good testimony of the council’s professional judgement.

He said: “It is great relating with professional administrators because from my experience and background as an activist and leader of the OPC since 1994, I think my experience today is a new calling for greater challenges and responsibilities.

“I appreciate the Governing Council for its leadership quality and respect for traditional institution. I hope this will enhance the qualities of the inductees, and I promise to contribute my inputs to the development of the institute.”

President/Chairman of the Governing Council Samson Olopade said the induction was a robust deliberation of the Governing Council to open a window of opportunities to professionals and people of like minds with proven knowledge, ideas, capabilities and credentials that have all it takes to move the institute to a greater heights.