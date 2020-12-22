Christmas came early for inmates in the correctional facility at Kirikiri, Lagos State, as they received various gift items from the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye, as part of his yearly outreach to inmates.







A delegation from the church visited the centre on Sunday to donate food items, toiletries, medicine, musical instruments and copies of the Bible, among other items.







Emphasising the need for the inmates to rededicate themselves to God and embrace a new life, the church said such a visit was part of its Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) and in line with the instruction Christ gave to the church.







Receiving the items, Deputy Controller, Corrections of the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Prince Mike Okorie, thanked the church for its gesture and promised to utilise the gifts judiciously for the effective running of the facility.







Other prison inventions by the church include refurbishing and equipping of the Kirikiri Prison medical centre, donation of ambulances to Kirikiri Maximum Prison and Agodi Prison Ibadan, enrollment of prison inmates for GCE/O’Level, installation of over 40 solar powered streets lights for the Kirikiri community, renovation of Liberty Chapel building at Kirikiri, among others.

