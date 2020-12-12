The incumbent governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has shared the testimony of his victory at the governorship poll with a multitude of believers at the ongoing congress of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

In the election held in September, Mr Obaseki polled 307,955 votes to defeat his main rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had 223,619 votes.

Mr Ize-Iyamu is a senior pastor of the RCCG in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Although Mr Obaseki won his first election in 2016 as a candidate of the APC with the support of Adams Oshiomole, the immediate past governor and former chairman of the APC; the relationship between the duo nosedived. Mr Ize-Iyamu was then the candidate of the PDP.

In the course of Mr Obaseki’s first term as the governor, he became estranged with Mr Oshiomole causing an epic political battle that capped off with his victory in the September election.

The battle contributed to the fall of Mr Oshiomole as the chairman of the APC. But Mr Obaseki also could not get the APC’s ticket which made him defect to the PDP with his deputy, Phillip Shaibu.

Meanwhile, at the ongoing week-long annual meeting of RCCG members held in Lagos, Mr Obaseki shared his testimony at Friday’s event.

“You all know my testimony. You all are witnesses of what the Lord did for us in Edo State and proved that only He has power when it all looked impossible. When men tried to play God, He came out to say God is God. And only He has power and only He has power.”

He also spoke about his other encounters with the General Overseer of the church, Enoch Adeboye, who, he said, predicted his victory.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

“But the other side of the testimony those people don’t know about is that, about the time the crisis started, more than a year ago, I came for the Holy ghost service with my wife and after the service, I went to see Daddy G.O, discussed what was going on with him and asked him to pray for me. He did pray and said, ‘my son, it is well’. He said, ‘don’t be afraid, you will overcome. You will win’.”

“A few months before the election, I came again to see him and we prayed together. I want to use this opportunity to thank Daddy and Mummy G. O and all the men of God in this church, who continued to have us in prayer and who prayed fervently day and night,” Mr Obaseki said on Friday night.

He urged the congregation to continue praying for his family and Nigeria, recalling Mr Adeboye’s prophecy that more challenges will come after his victory.