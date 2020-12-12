Our Reporter

FUJI star, Adewale Ayuba is returning to Ibadan, Oyo state to dazzle fans and upwardly mobile dudes in the corporate world.

The move is facilitated by the newly opened bistro and lounge, Cruzer Lounge and Bistro.

Barely two weeks after its official unveiling in the city of Ibadan, Cruzer Lounge and Bistro announced its plans to thrill music lovers and its patron to an evening of what it described as ‘classical music’ with Bonsue Fuji maestro, Adewale Ayuba.

The bistro and lounge had featured top music stars such as Mayorkun, Omah Lay, and DJ Consequence among others when it opened its doors in the Jericho area of Ibadan.

According to the owner, Otunba Moses Adebayo, Ayuba will storm the venue with his band on December 27 to entertain lovers of his music and patrons of the new club at its poolside.

“We are excited to be making another statement in Ibadan. The last time, we showed the people that we are here for the real business of nightlife in a luxurious atmosphere. With the coming of Ayuba on December 27, we want our friends and patrons to enjoy the season of love in style in a comforting place”, Adebayo said.