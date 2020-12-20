Enugu State Government has asked its residents to observe the necessary protocols for prevention and spread of Coronavirus.

It said it was making efforts to set up testing centres in all local councils, stressing that 15 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in the state had tested positive for the virus.

It added that no fewer than 7,489 persons were treated and discharged since the outbreak in February this year, while 21 persons, unfortunately, died.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Obi, said there were 30 cases still being treated at the various isolation centres, adding that health workers were not spared, as 187 had been infected. He said the state government had done all within its power to contain its spread and provide treatment and facility support to stem the tide.

“We have received support from some Non- Governmental Organisations (NGOs); World Health Organisation (WHO) and Red Cross, among others. We now have a testing centre at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu. We have a private hospital that also tests, and we are in the process of reviewing how many more could be tested. There is a General Hospital at Igboano in Nsukka, among others,” Obi said.

He said the government had put in place machinery to monitor those entering the state during Christmas and New Year celebrations, stressing that response teams had been activated in 17 local councils for that purpose.





