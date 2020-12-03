Daily News

Adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines, students urged

By Taiwo Ajao

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi,  has urged  students of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) to strictly adhere to safety guidelines  to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Prof. Abayomi said COVID-19 had  made  people realise the importance of healthy living.

He spoke last Thursday during LASPOTECH Student Union Government (SUG) health week held on the  Ikorodu Campus.

Prof. Abayomi was represented by  Director for Health Promotion, Lagos State, Gbadejo Olusegun, who spoke on the theme: “Know your health status”.

He stressed the need for students to know their health status to help their  knowledge, skills and positive attitudes.

“Knowing  your health status is a necessity.  To  be healthy, one  needs to consider one’s health and do frequent checkup.

“In Nigeria, COVID-19 has made us realise the need for healthy living,  and the virus could be fought only with a good immune system. This is only possible if we take good care of our health and take the necessary precautions  to avoid the spread of the virus,” he said.

Prof. Abayom urged students to  avoid spreading the virus because the second wave of transmission had begun in other countries, noting that adhering to safety protocols was crucial.

The President of the Students Union,  Emmanuel Olamide, noted that the programme was organised to sensitise students on COVID-19 and their health status.

He said: “Based on the recent happenings in the world and the impact of the pandemic on our lives generally, we arranged this event to create awareness on COVID-19 and other health problems students may be going through.”

Speaking at the event was a nurse with the General Hospital, Ikorodu, Mrs Naomi Adebisi, who said: “Youths today tend to neglect their health status until it becomes necessary to see a doctor. Students don’t want to go hospital but when a programme like this is taken  to them, they will  be able to tell if they are ill or not.”

A Mass Communication student, Dunni Thomas, said the programme enlightened her on how to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

