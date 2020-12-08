Our Reporter

Adloyalty Business Network has been awarded Africa’s Most Innovative commercial and residential real estate development brand of 2020 at Africa’s real estate innovators award.

The innovative real estate brands Africa Awards 2020 is a celebration of innovation, leadership and the growth of the real estate and property industry in Africa.

The award honors real estate game changers, companies, brands, products, and personalities that have contributed to the development of the sector.

This award was in recognition of Adloyalty Business Network’s outstanding contributions to the development of real estate projects for making homeownership a reality for Nigerians while also empowering youths with gainful employment thereby helping the economic aspirations of its citizenry.

The first and biggest independent real estate network marketing platform in Nigeria empowers enterprising individuals to earn a fair share of Nigeria’s multi-billion dollar real estate industry.

Adloyalty Business Network is known as a credible real estate brokerage firm with an impeccable track record of prompt delivery of houses and allocation of lands to our numerous investors.

Mr. David Lanre Messan received the award on behalf of CEO Adloyalty Business Network, Dr. Freeman Osonuga.

Messan thanked the award organisers, The Africa Brands Magazine for their recognition of the work and sacrifice Osonuga has invested into the real estate section.

He received the award with utmost gratitude on behalf of the organisation.