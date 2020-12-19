Olushola Victor

A prominent member of the Atanneye royal family, Prince Joel Olatigbe Oluyemi Atanneye, has been buried in Owo, Ondo State.

Adron Homes and Property boss, Aare EmmanuelKing, who happens to be a son-in-law to the deceased, also played his role. He stood by his wife, Olori Aderonke, and family all through the event, and staff of Adron Homes could be seen everywhere.

Late Prince Atanneye worked really hard to give his children the best in life. He was an entrepreneur, a devoted Christian, and a family man till death snatched him away. His children are Prince Olumide Joel, Olori Aderonke, Emmanuel King, Adenike Jemirade and Adedolapo Modupe Aloba

Read Also: Adron Homes simplifies funding for mortgage

Prince Olumide said: “His final departure on March 23, 2020, was the terminal of a long transition. He left no one in doubt of his courage to stay on. Of course, we knew him as a product of grace and got fascinated each time we thought he was on his final journey only to find him smiling and staying strong the next day.

“He was my mentor and he took me along the journeys of life with him. Never stopping to believe and trust God in whatever circumstances and no matter the crisis. His principled positions on issues, daring to defer from unsustainable populist lines, taught me to accept that the majority are not always correct and facts are sacrosanct. Truth comes at a premium. He inspired and tutored us on the vanity of wealth without production and the worthlessness of primitive acquisition of all materiality without consideration for humanity.”