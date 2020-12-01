By Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie

A property Developer, Adron Homes has spread her tentacles from the traditional South West to Port Harcourt, Abuja and other Northern States of Nigeria.

In a chat with the media in Lagos, Adron Homes Executive Secretary, Mr. Ayo Ojo-Omoniyi, said it is a strategic move to reach the rest of the country with their tasteful designs, finely finished houses and competitive offers.

In a launch of their latest offer dubbed ‘ Lemon Friday’, he revealed that they are offering as high as 40 per cent discount on all their products.

He further said the Lemon Friday campaign is best time to for Nigerians to start journey of becoming a Landlord.

“The discount is in line with the company’s dedication to continuously give customers opportunities to be homeowners through discounts, royalty rewards and friendly payment plans. For this year’s Lemon Friday sale, customers would enjoy up to 40 per cent discount on all estates in Ikorodu, Epe, Atan-ota, Ibeju Lekki, Badagry, Ijebu Ode, Shimawa, Abeokuta, Osun, Abuja, Nasarawa and Keffi respectively.

“For every purchase you make, you’d be getting a great deal that Adron is best known for. Customers can pay as low as N25, 000.00 initial deposits and enjoy up to 36 months payment plan on all properties. This means you could make payment at your pace and within your budget because at Adron Homes, for every budget; there is a piece of land for you in all our estates” , he added.

Earlier, Director, Sales and Marketing, Adron Home, Mrs., Fiyaso Oloruntoba, stated as a result of festive season Customers would also be getting lots of mouthwatering gift items like Cows, Bags of Rice, Adron Seasoning Pack, Vegetable Oil, Electronics, Turkey and so much more with every purchase.

She explained that the company is also extending special offers on some of its premium products like Eko city subscribing to this Estate will enable each subscriber be entitled to a double door fridge and a choice of an additional item of either a 6 burner gas cooker, a 5KVA generator, a front loader automatic washing machine or a flat screen smart TV upon payment of an initial deposit.

Furthermore, she added that the newly launched estate of the company “New York Parks & Gardens Keffi” is also eligible for this offer.

She also used the opportunity to unveil its three new brand Ambassadors, they include popular Nollywood actors and entertainers, including, Bolanle Ninolowo, Kazeem Ademibola and little landlady, Vanessa Jones.

One of the brand Ambassadors, Ninolowo, who was presented with IPhone and a Lexus Jeep, expressed his happiness to belong to the company family.

He advised Nigerians and his colleagues in the Industry to take the advantage of the offers and become homeowners’ stress free.